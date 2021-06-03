Worcester Bravehearts skid past Lake Monsters

Bravehearts early runs lead Worcester past Vermont

The Lake Monsters welcomed the Worcester Bravehearts to Centennial field for a two-game series on Thursday.

In the top of the fourth inning, Worcester’s Rico Riley popped the ball up to Patrick Harrington on the mound. Harrington tried to get a runner out at second but, the ball hit the dirt and took a few bounces to the outfield. Two runners came home and Worcester took a 2-0 lead over Vermont.

The score remained 2-0 into the bottom of the sixth inning. Vermont’s Noah Granet sent a blasting shot to deep left field sending Pat Desalvo home from second base. The Lake Monsters got on the board and trailed 2-1.

Colchester native Chase Carey allowed three hits and zero runs in three innings pitched. Former Colchester teammate, Tom Vesosky recorded the Lake Monsters first hit of the game with a two-out single in the third. Vesosky’s hit marked the first Lake Monsters hit all-time by a player from the state of Vermont.

The Lake Monsters and Bravehearts meet again on Friday night at Centennial. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Watch the video above to catch up on all the highlights from Thursday’s game.

