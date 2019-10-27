Worden lifts BHS girls’ soccer past Mt. Anthony

The match between No. 4 Burlington and No. 5 Mt. Anthony girls’ soccer was as close as the seeds suggested.

The Seahorses and Patriots played 65 minutes of scoreless soccer in Saturday’s quarterfinal contest at BHS.

In the 65th minute, Burlington broke through.

Chloe DeBedout launched a corner kick toward the far post, and Helen Worden tracked it to her head, knocking the ball just over the line for a goal.

That was the lone goal of the match, sealing a 1-0 win for Burlington.

Mt. Anthony’s season ended in the quarterfinals with a final record of 10-6.

The Seahorses improve to 11-4-1, and advance to the semifinals where they’ll face No. 1, undefeated CVU in Hinesburg on Wednesday, October 30 at 3:00 p.m.