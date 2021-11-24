World Cup Ski Racing makes its return to Killington Resort this weekend

World Cup ski racing is finally back in Vermont after a pandemic pause in 2020. Fans can expect a few changes this year, but the same competitive competition.

In 2020 the tour was held in Europe due to COVID-19. Now, Vermonters have the opportunity to see Mikaela Shiffrin back in action at Killington where she often leaves victorious.

Fan attendance will be limited unlike years past. This year, Killington Resort is selling tickets to control the amount of people permitted.

“In years past it’s been a free event. We never knew how many people would come and every year it grew. The last time we held the event we had about 15 to 20 thousand people each day. With covid we wanted to be careful and cautious” said Mike Solimano, President and General Manager of Killington Resort.

Tickets are priced at five dollars. All proceeds collected from the weekend will be donated to the Killington World Cup Foundation.

“I think the main thing that’s different this year is that we’re charging to get in, and requiring either proof of vaccine or a negative covid test” added Solimano.

All eyes will be on Mikaela Shiffrin racing in the Giant Slalom on Saturday, and Slalom on Sunday. The former Burke Mountain Academy star always puts on a standout performance when racing at Killington. Shiffrin has won 70 World Cup races.

“The last four years we’ve hosted Mikaela has won the Slalom event on Sunday. Pretty amazing she has a great shot of winning on Saturday as well. We’re pretty excited about that” said Solimano.

Saturday’s action at Killington begins with the first run of the Giant Slalom scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 27.