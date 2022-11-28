The annual Cardinal/Panther Classic would see Wisconsin River Falls upend the #1 team in the country, Middlebury in overtime in the championship game.

The Panthers would score a game tying goal with just 14.8 seconds left in regulation to get to the extra period. The Falcons win, 3-2.

In the consolation game, the Plattsburgh State Cardinals would avenge their first loss of the season, by taking it to their old rivals, Elimira.

The Cardinals, scored 7 goals on their way to their 8th win of the season. The offense would come against their old ECAC West foe.

Full highlights from both games on day 2, in the video above.