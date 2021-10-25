Zach Barrett named America East Defensive Player of the Week

UVM sophomore has not come off field in two-game stretch

Vermont men’s soccer sophomore Zach Barrett is getting a nod for his ironman efforts over a recent stretch.

Barrett has played every minute of UVM’s last two games against Dartmouth and UAlbany, and the Catamounts have only allowed one shot on goal in that stretch.

The defender has also pitched in on the offensive end, and scored the game-winner in Saturday’s matchup with the Great Danes.

He is the second Catamount in as many weeks to win an America East weekly honor; senior Alex Nagy was tabbed as the conference Offensive Player of the week on October 18.

Vermont has guaranteed itself a spot in the conference playoffs, but the Cats can still play for seeding with two more regular season games on the schedule. UVM hosts UMass Lowell in its regular season finale on Thursday, Oct. 28 t 7 p.m.