Zubarik nets CVU game-winner over SB in final seconds

CVU girls’ soccer junior midfielder Olivia Zubarik was on a mission with 16 seconds left in a 1-1 game against South Burlington Wednesday afternoon.

Zubarik quickly dribbled around one defender, cut left around another, and unloaded an arcing, left-footed shot over the South Burlington keeper’s outstretched hand.

That impressive solo effort and highlight-reel goal lifted the CVU Redhawks to a 2-1 win, and much more. With the victory, the Redhawks are still undefeated in the current season, and they’re also unbeaten in 41 consecutive games.

CVU will look to continue that streak with an away game at St. Johnsbury on Saturday, September 28 at 10:00 a.m.

South Burlington will host Colchester on September 28 at 6:00 p.m.