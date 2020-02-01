Skip to content
Local 22/44 News
Colchester
28°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Vermont
New Hampshire
New York
Video
What Matters This Week
2020 Election
National News
Morning Brew
Black History Month
Submit a Story Idea
Weather
Latest Forecast
Weather Map
Closings and Delays
Ski Report
SkyTracker Blog
SkyTracker Cam
SkyTracker Weather Team School Visits
Flight Delays
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
Athlete of the Week
Catamount Country Sports
NFL
New England Nation
NY Blitz
The Big Game
Living Local
The Mel Robbins Show
Forever Home
At the Box Office
This Place in History
44’s Finest
Ski & Ride Guide
Calendar
TV Schedule
Horoscope
Lottery
Brit Unscripted
Brit’s Beauty Trends
Experts
Local Financial Expert
Local Fitness Expert
Local Gardening Expert
Local Modular Home Expert
Local Sleep Expert
Local Trades Expert
Contests
2020 Contest Winners
2019 Contest Winners
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Local Deals
Ski & Ride Card
Nordic Ski Card
Burlington Dining Card
Northeast Kingdom Dining Card
Plattsburgh Dining Card
About Us
Contact Information
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Careers
Closed Captioning
Station Tours
Local 22 & Local 44 Internships
Local 22 & Local 44 Mobile App
Search
Search
Search
caucus
Bernie Sanders speaks to supporters late Monday, despite delay in Iowa results
Sports
Rice boys’ hoops gets rivalry win over Burlington
Middlebury Football on historic undefeated season
UVM women’s hockey rallies to tie Holy Cross
Midd women’s hoops falls to Connecticut in conference clash
Middlebury hockey skates to 3-3 tie with Connecticut College
More Sports