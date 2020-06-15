Skip to content
Local 22/44 News
Colchester
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus Outbreak
Vermont
New Hampshire
New York
Video
National News
Morning Show
Submit a Story Idea
Weather
Latest Forecast
Weather Map
How Weather Works
Closings and Delays
Ski Report
SkyTracker Blog
SkyTracker Cam
SkyTracker Weather Team School Visits
Flight Delays
Sports
Sports Movie Madness
Darin’ Erin
Local Sports
Athlete of the Week
College Sports
High School Sports
Catamount Country Sports
Living Local
Virtual Valedictorian
Feed a Family – Local Food Shelf
Forever Home
At the Box Office
This Place in History
A Message of Hope
Calendar
44’s Finest
Ski & Ride Guide
TV Schedule
Horoscope
Lottery
Experts
Local Modular Home Expert
Local Indoor Gardening Expert
Local Fitness Expert
Local Financial Expert
Contests
Win Groceries for a Year
Remarkable Women for 2020
2020 Contest Winners
2019 Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Information
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Careers
Closed Captioning
Station Tours
Local 22 & Local 44 Internships
Local 22 & Local 44 Mobile App
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Yes, We’re Open
Submit Your Business
Local Restaurant Guide
Local Fitness Guide
Local Automotive Guide
Search
Search
Search
giving blood
Red Cross will test all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies