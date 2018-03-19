Skip to content
Local 22/44 News
Colchester
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Vermont
New Hampshire
New York
Video
2020 Election
What Matters This Week
National News
Morning Brew
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Submit a Story
Weather
Latest Forecast
Weather Map
Closings & Delays
SkyTracker Blog
SkyTracker Camera
Ski Report
SkyTracker Weather Team School Visits
Flight Delays
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Athlete of the Week
Catamount Country Sports
NFL
New England Nation
New York Blitz
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Living Local
The Mel Robbins Show
44’s Finest
Forever Home
This Place in History
Calendar
At the Box Office
TV Schedule
Brits Home HQ
Ski & Ride Card
Burlington Dining Card
Northeast Kingdom Dining Card
Plattsburgh Dining Card
Experts
Local Financial Expert
Local Fitness Expert
Local Gardening Expert
Local Modular Home Expert
Local Sleep Expert
Local Trades Expert
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Brit Unscripted
Brit’s Beauty Trends
Brit’s Beauty Tips
Get Fit with Brit
About Us
Contact Information
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Closed Captioning
Work for Us
Local 22 & Local 44 Mobile App
Local 22 & Local 44 Internships
Station Tours
Search
Search
Search
New_hampshire
Three New Hampshire towns awarded money to address drinking water concerns
Bipartisan bill cosponsored by NH senators support veterans signed into law
Lawmakers in our region react to secretary of VA firing
NH Attorney General: Two Claremont Police officers under investigation
Want to be governor for a day? Governor Chris Sununu launched a competition to do so
More New_hampshire Headlines
Lebanon Fire Department says fire at Victor Technologies was accidental
Hanover Police say 14 year-old Canadian in custody, facing charges after threat
ACLU calling on Greyhound to stop giving Border Patrol permission to conduct bus raids
Dartmouth-Hitchcock, March of Dimes team up to help moms and babies with subtance use disorders
Vice President Mike Pence to visit Manchester, talk tax cuts
14-year-old from Canada arrested in connection with Hanover, NH school threat
HPD: several leads coming to “direct point of interest” in social media threat investigation
Governor Chris Sununu issues statement following President Trump’s address in Manchester
New Hampshire senators react to President Donald Trump’s remarks about opioid epidemic
President Donald Trump outlines initiative to stop opioid abuse, reduce drug supply and demand
Sports
High School Huddle Quarterfinals
High School Huddle Quarterfinals (Part 2)
High school field hockey quarterfinals (Oct. 24)
UVM men’s basketball transfer Daniel Giddens trades in the Deep South for Vermont
Cardinals defeat St. Mike’s in exhibition
More Sports