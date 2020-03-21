Their campus is empty, but these Saint Michael’s students stayed put to serve their community

COLCHESTER, Vt. – The campus of Saint Michael’s College is mostly empty these days, except for one group of students that have decided to stick around through the coronavirus pandemic to help neighbors in need.

Roughly 30 student volunteers with Saint Michael’s Fire and Rescue have decided to continue offering fire protection and emergency medical treatment to their region 24 hours a day through the outbreak as they juggle online classes and other priorities.

“It is challenging being a senior and kind of having the unknown – whether or not you’re going to return, whether or not we will have graduation – it’s definitely difficult,” said Bella Calabrese, an advanced E.M.T. and rescue unit captain. “But just knowing I have my family here as well is really important and helping me through this tough time.”

Thomas Norton, a crew chief and second lieutenant, has been working to ensure the crew has enough personal protective equipment to continue their services.

“If there’s not an uptick in the supply, then eventually we probably will have a decrease in equipment, we’ll have to go down to just flu masks, which aren’t nearly as protective as the N-95’s.”

In between emergency calls, the students are also taking a lot of calls from their parents.

“Of course, you know my mom’s always worried, but I reassure here every day that I’m doing fine, I give her calls frequently so she knows that I’m okay up here,” said Kyle Schedin, a freshman probationary member.

“They understand that I made this commitment to the department, and it’s honestly something I want to do and I’d feel bad being at home unable to help out during this crisis,” Calabrese said.

Maxwell Zwiener, a firefighter and EMT, thanked the school’s administration for allowing them to stay while praising the bond that’s been created with his fellow volunteers.

“It has brought us closer together in spirit, but not physically. With social distancing, we should all keep that six-foot gap between each other,” Zwiener said.

Saint Michael’s College Fire and Rescue is an independent volunteer student run organization. In addition to student’s day to day academic responsibilities, they have the opportunity to serve the community through fire protection and emergency medical treatment. Crews mainly respond to in the area of Vermont’s most populated Chittenden County, including the City of Winooski, the Town of Colchester, as well as calls to campus. They have served 24 hours a day, year round, since 1969.