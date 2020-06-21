Body pulled from Winooski River in Middlesex will be autopsied Sunday

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday in Burlington on human remains that have been recovered from the Winooski River in Middlesex.

Two people told Vermont State Police about the body just before 6:30 p.m. Friday. However, the remains’ exact location in the river was difficult enough to reach that investigators couldn’t remove them right away.

Troopers remained in the area overnight to preserve the scene as extensively as they could. The VSP Scuba Team, a detective and an assistant medical examiner retrieved the body Saturday. No further information is available at the moment.