Calais residents working to buy and re-open East Calais General Store

A group of people in Calais is trying to buy the East Calais General Store on Route 14 in an effort to re-open it and keep it locally owned.

The East Calais Community Trust has exercised an option to buy the property, and the group hopes to close on the sale by the end of June. The trust has raised about $100,000 so far toward the purchase and is hoping to raise another $50,000 or so in the coming weeks.

The store went out of business in December, leaving what the trust has called a gaping hole in the community and forcing people in Calais to buy essential goods in Barre or Montpelier instead.