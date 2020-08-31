College football player originally from Vermont injured in Ohio shooting

A Vermont native who plays college football at Ohio State University is expected to fully recover after being shot in the face early Sunday morning. According to local media reports in Columbus, Ohio, police say he’s Haskell Garrett, 22.

He was shot not far from the Ohio State campus at about 12:30 a.m.; the bullet reportedly passed through both of his cheeks. Garrett is in stable condition at a hospital in Columbus. As of Sunday night, no arrests had been made and no information about the suspect was available.

In 2016, Garrett told an Ohio State sports website that when he was 13, his father died, and the death led his family to move from Vermont to live near other relatives. A Burlington man named Haskell E. Garrett died in April 2011, and both the Burlington Free Press and Brattleboro Reformer published an obituary notice at the time.