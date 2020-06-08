Crash on I-89 North in Bethel kills New York City man

Vermont State Police are trying to learn what led up to a Sunday afternoon crash on I-89 North in Bethel that killed a New York City man. It happened at about 2:30 p.m., approximately a mile north of Exit 3.

Troopers believe Jakim Hopkins, 32, of Brooklyn rear-ended a minivan with his car, causing both vehicles to roll over several times. Hopkins was not wearing a seat belt; he was thrown from his car and died. The minivan driver, who was buckled up, was not hurt even though her vehicle crossed the median and ended up on the southbound side of the highway.

Investigators believe Hopkins was speeding and driving erratically, but they’re asking you to call the Royalton Barracks at (802) 234-9933 if you saw what happened. I-89 was closed in both directions near the scene for about three hours after the crash.