Disgraced former Vermont state trooper jailed after alleged aggravated assault with a handgun

A disgraced former Vermont State Police trooper is being held at Northern State Correctional in Newport without bail after being arrested for aggravated domestic assault.
Mark Beezup, 63, of Derby is scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning. Police accuse him of pointing a handgun at another person’s head Saturday morning while making violent verbal threats.
According to past reports from the Associated Press and other media outlets, Beezup resigned from VSP in 2011 after being arrested for sexual assault of a minor. He later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor sex crimes, spent 30 days in jail and was sent to prison in 2015 for violating his probation from that same case.