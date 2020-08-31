Disgraced former Vermont state trooper jailed after alleged aggravated assault with a handgun

Vermont reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Five were in Rutland County. Bennington County and Chittenden County each had two, while Caledonia and Windsor Counties each had one. The Green Mountain State has now had 1,616 positive cases out of more than 133,000 tests. Fifty-eight people have died, while 1,421 have recovered.

For the second consecutive day, there were no new infections in our New Hampshire coverage area of Grafton County and Sullivan County. The two counties have had 113 cases and 47 cases, respectively, and each has experienced one death. The Granite State did not report any new deaths Sunday; 432 New Hampshire residents have died. Nine new cases statewide brought the New Hampshire total to 7,254 out of nearly 210,000 tests performed. Exactly 6,600 patients have recovered.