Vermont state officials believe that a retired truck driver and Korean War veteran froze to death after crashing his car into a tree in Grafton.

Anthony Spinelli, 83, of Salem, New York was found dead inside his car on Monday in a field off of Middletown Road. The vehicle was covered in snow, and according to Spinelli’s death certificate, he had actually died five days earlier, on January 15.

Vermont State Police say Spinelli had been in the Manchester area to visit friends prior to the crash.