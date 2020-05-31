Elderly Ryegate woman dies in ATV crash

An elderly woman has died in an all-terrain vehicle crash in the Northeast Kingdom. Vermont State Police say she is Marjory Cassidy, 78, of Ryegate.

The crash was reported shortly before 1:00 p.m. Saturday in Ryegate, just off of Scott Highway. Troopers say they found Cassidy about 80 feet down a ravine, lying on the ground next to an ATV that she had been riding. Paramedics tried to revive her, but she died at the scene.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police say it appears Cassidy rolled down the ravine after accidentally backing her ATV too close to the edge.