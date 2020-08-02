Hinesburg man charged in connection with deadly crash in Starksboro

A Hinesburg man is scheduled to go to court on September 21 following a crash on Route 116 North in Starksboro that killed two people. Bayly LaRock, 20, is charged with driving under the influence of drugs.

Vermont State Police say he was driving a truck shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday. He’s accused of hitting an all-terrain vehicle driven by Tracy Bedell, 21, of Starksboro that had just made a right-hand turn onto Route 116 from Freedom Acres. Bedell and a passenger on the four-wheeler, Robert Lowell, 18, of Huntington, both died at UVM Medical Center in Burlington.

Troopers say neither Bedell nor Lowell was wearing a helmet. LaRock suffered non-life-threatening injuries; police say he was not wearing a seat belt.

