Hit-and-run driver in Derby still sought more than two months after incident

More than two months after the fact, Vermont State Police are still searching for a hit-and-run driver whom they accuse of hitting a pedestrian in the Northeast Kingdom.

Troopers said a black Nissan Versa with unidentified Vermont license plates struck a pedestrian in the Price Chopper parking lot in Derby in the early evening of March 10. The driver was said to be a teenage girl or young woman, estimated to be 17 to 25 years old, with long, dark hair.

The pedestrian was Christopher Copp, 47, of Brownington. Investigators said he was walking in a crosswalk at the time and suffered minor injuries.

Vermont State Police are asking you to call the Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881 with any further information.