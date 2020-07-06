Investigators search for suspect in Alburgh aggravated assault

Vermont State Police say they need help finding a suspect in an aggravated assault case in Alburgh. The incident happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday at a home on Mott Street.

A man holding a pistol reportedly forced his way into the house looking for the homeowner, who wasn’t there. However, three people visiting from the Boston area were in the house. Investigators say they forced the intruder back outside, after which he ran away.

The suspect is said to be a 5’10” man with a thin build and short, dark hair. VSP says he was wearing a dark green shirt. If you may know who this is or where he can be found, call the St. Albans Barracks at (802) 524-5993.