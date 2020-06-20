Picnic on State House lawn marks Juneteenth in Montpelier

Juneteenth is the day on which slavery in America finally ceased to exist. On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers brought to Texas — the Confederacy’s western frontier — the news that the Civil War had ended. About 250,000 slaves in Texas were freed that day, and the anniversary has served as a celebration of freedom ever since.

Several hundred people put down blankets, chairs or both on the Vermont State House lawn Friday evening for a Juneteenth community picnic. Noel Riby-Williams, a Black Lives Matter organizer from Montpelier, helped set up the event. “Racism is still in our world, and the prison system is a really huge system that was kind of re-organized to kind of serve as a kind of slavery, in my mind — modern-day slavery — so we’re here just to remember,” she said.

Riby-Williams also played a major role in the painting of the words ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the pavement right next to the State House last Saturday. The mud, dirt and oil that was smeared on the letter ‘V’ less than 24 hours later has since been scrubbed off and the graffiti has been cleaned up.

Gov. Phil Scott noted the damage as he said, “We need look no further than the vandalism on State Street, just last weekend, to be reminded that racism and discrimination are still far too prevalent in America today, and in Vermont.” The governor also proclaimed Friday to be Juneteenth Recognition Day in Vermont.

Lawmakers in the House also passed a resolution by Rep. Kevin ‘Coach’ Christie to recognize the state’s, and the nation’s, ongoing struggle for racial equality. “When was the last time you were told, ‘go back to the jungle’? That was what my daughter was told in a school here in Vermont,” Rep. Christie said by phone.

Xusana Davis, Vermont’s first-ever executive director of racial equity, said Friday that she herself didn’t know of the existence of Juneteenth until five years ago. She shared that anecdote to try to illustrate that, rather than serving as a subject of shame or embarrassment, Juneteenth can be an educational tool about the lingering effects of slavery and about the need for action against those effects. “However you choose to participate, however you choose to act, know that you must do something,” she said. “It is no longer just enough to be neutral and say that that’s enough.”

The Vermont Racial Equity Task Force recently published an Action & Allyship Guide with simple steps that we all can take toward a more just society.