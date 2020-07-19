Richford man dies in overnight crash in Swanton

Vermont State Police are trying to determine what led up to a deadly crash in Swanton overnight. The crash took place shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Lakewood Drive.

Tony Boylan, 30, of Richford was driving south when his car strayed off the right-hand side of the road. Troopers say he over-corrected, spinning off the left side of the road into a ditch and hitting several boulders.

Based on their investigation so far, alcohol use is believed to have been a factor. Boylan was also not wearing a seat belt.

