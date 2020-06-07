Swanton shooting suspect jailed following alleged victim’s death

James Mulholland, 22, of Swanton is in jail on suspicion of first-degree murder following a shooting on Friday afternoon. The alleged victim — Kyle LaBelle, 32, also of Swanton — has since died.

The man shot on a street in Swanton Friday afternoon has died, and the suspected shooter is in jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Vermont State Police believe the shooter is James Mulholland, 22, of Swanton. He’s accused of shooting Kyle LaBelle, 32, also of Swanton. The incident happened shortly before 3:00 p.m. Friday on Second Street in Swanton, near the Greenwich Street intersection.

Authorities said the two men knew each other and were both walking on the street when they got into an argument. Mulholland is accused of pulling a handgun out of the waistband of his pants and firing more than once. We’re told LaBelle was shot in the chest and in the stomach. He had surgery at UVM Medical Center, but he died sometime overnight.

Mulholland is being held without bail; there’s no indication yet of when he might be arraigned.