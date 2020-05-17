Vermont asking for trash in “bear country” to not be put out until pickup day

If you live in an area of Vermont where it’s not unusual to see bears around, Vermont Fish & Wildlife is urging you to avoid putting your trash out until the morning it’s going to be picked up.

This is in an effort to minimize the amount of time that the garbage or food scraps will be outdoors and, thus, in a position to attract bears. The new advice comes a month after the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation asked for some help protecting sanitation workers by putting trash and recycling on the curb the night before it’s scheduled for pickup.

Fish & Wildlife officials said that as more people have moved into Vermont’s bear habitat, humans and bears are interacting more often than they once did. Agency officials added that every year, they hear from hundreds of Vermonters about bear interactions, some of which are ultimately deadly for the bear.