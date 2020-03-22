Vermont coronavirus cases increase to 49

UVM Medical Center opened a drive-thru COVID-19 testing operation Monday, one of numerous steps taken in Vermont to get a handle on the spread of coronavirus.

Vermont now has 49 reports of positive tests for coronavirus. The Vermont Department of Health says that’s an increase of 20 patients since Friday.

Seven of the 20 new patients are said to be residents at Burlington Health & Rehab, the same facility where one of the two Vermont coronavirus patients that have died was living. 978 Vermonters have been tested so far, and 288 are being monitored.

The Newport Police also say the town offices are closed to the public until further notice, unless you arrange for an appointment.