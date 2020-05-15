What must VT non-essential retailers do to re-open Monday?

In order to re-open on Monday, non-essential retailers across Vermont need to do many of the same things essential businesses have been required to do to remain open. In particular, there’s a Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Administration training course that must be passed.

The course includes guidance on appropriate social distancing, on proper use and limitations of personal protective equipment, as well as on the need to regularly and carefully monitor the wellness of employees. “The employer also should be doing a wellness check at the start of each shift to the extent possible and ask the employee questions about their fitness, whether they’re experiencing any of those things, and then observe that to see if the answers are truthful and they’re ready to go to work,” Vermont Department of Labor workers compensation division director Stephen Monahan said.

Retail business owners will be required to post a strict occupancy limit of employees and customers combined — 25% of the normal fire safety occupancy limit, one customer per 200 square feet of floor space, or 10 people, whichever figure is highest — and develop a COVID-19 re-opening plan. “Convey that plan to its employees,” Monahan said. “It’s a fundamental employer obligation. The employee’s job is to follow all of those obligations.”

Employees will have to make sure the occupancy limit is followed, wear facial coverings and keep at least six feet away from anyone else. “The first employers that we dealt with were the essential employers,” VOSHA program manager Dan Whipple said. “We helped them through the basics of the safety aspects of staying in business, whether or not they could stay in business, and whether or not they were essential, and that was kind of the start of things.”

By the time the public health crisis ends, the VOSHA course will likely take on a different form. “The training is kind of a living document because we are evolving as we go forward in this whole odyssey of pandemic,” Whipple said.

Gov. Phil Scott’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ executive order expires on Friday, and Department of Labor officials said we can all expect to hear what’s next at the governor’s Friday morning news conference.