What was that loud sound in Windsor County Sunday afternoon?

If you were in Windsor County, Vermont or Sullivan County, New Hampshire Sunday afternoon, you may be wondering what the very loud sound was that you likely heard. According to the Chester Telegraph, it was tannerite, a brand of explosive targets used in shooting competitions and practices.

Vermont State Police tell the newspaper that a man in Cavendish detonated a large amount of tannerite on his property at about 12:30 p.m. No one was hurt, but the sound of the blast spread out within a radius of about 15 miles. It was heard as far away as Cornish, New Hampshire. Tannerite is legal to possess, so troopers won’t file any charges.