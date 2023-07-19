Skip to content
VT Floods 2023
Flood devastates Burlington farms along the Intervale
New York State deploys engineers to Vermont for assistance …
Vermont floods can be traced to climate change
Grace Potter to livestream flood relief fundraiser
USGS gathers flood data in Montpelier
UVM athletics joins flood relief efforts
Scott asks for Biden for a Major Disaster Declaration
IRS extends deadlines for Vermont flood victims
VT braces for more rain in wake of historic flooding
Shelters open across Vermont as flood threat continues
I-89 north and south reopens through central Vermont
Flooding causes destruction to southern Vermont
Winooski River to flood downtown Montpelier