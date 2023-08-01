Congresswoman Becca Balint says she needs to be on the ground, seeing and hearing about the flood damage in order to make a case for federal assistance in Washington. On Tuesday, she met with forecasters and local farmers about the impact they’re still seeing.

A day of learning from those impacted, and those who give first warnings when disastrous storms hit. Congresswoman Balint heard from Weather Service officials, learning what they do, and how they play a role in preparing the state for weather events.

Head Meteorologist Gabriel Langbauer says preparedness was stronger this year than 12 years ago with Tropical Storm Irene.

“We definitely weren’t as proactive. We deployed after the fact for Irene, whereas we were deploying ahead of time for this storm,” says Langbauer.

Balint took part in conversations, learning how weather information is relayed from the forecast to the public. Langbauer notes the preperation ahead of the storm lead Governor Phil Scott to declare a state of emergency before it even hit.

Balint later toured the Intervale Center, learning from farmers about the devastation they’re dealing with. She says climate change played a role in this storm and will in the future.

“This kind of situation is going to keep happening, so we really need to be thinking long term about how we build back better and more resilient. We were told that Hurricane Irene was one in a hundred years, here we are 12 years later, and some parts of the state were hit even harder this time,” says Balint.

She says damage reports, as well as seeing impacted towns herself, help her build a case for Vermont in Washington.

“The farmlands got impacted, the renters who are in mobile home parks in Barre and Berlin, and those small villages in southern Vermont, we have to tell those stories too because that’s how we get equitable funding for the state,” notes Balint.

Congresswoman Balint says the state learned from Irene and hopes resilience and some new prevention efforts will bring us forward.