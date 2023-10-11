The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the application deadline for individuals who need federal flood assistance until the end of October.

Vermonters impacted by the July flooding now have until October 31 to apply. It’s the second time FEMA has extended the deadline to apply for grants and U.S. Small Business Administration loans for temporary housing, home repairs and other disaster-related needs.

In a social media post, Gov. Phil Scott said his administration had requested the extension.

FEMA encourages people to apply as soon as they can so claims can be processed quickly.

Applications can filed online, or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.