Montpelier, VT – Flood debris clean up is well underway in Montpelier and across the state and could take weeks at a minimum to clean up the streets. Some piles of debris in the Capitol City are even taller than people.

In the coming weeks, crews will be moving debris out, and the city says streets will be closed to make that process faster.

“We have a lot of debris that is on our streets, and we’re working to get that out of here efficiently and effectively,” said City of Montpelier Deputy Director Zach Blodgett.

Dump trucks contracted by the state are passing through the streets, and it could take two to three weeks just to clear Montpelier.

“We’re going to continue to evaluate whether more trucks are needed. We’ll be starting with four total when we’re in full force,” said Blodgett.

Most of the debris ends up in Coventry’s landfill, and the city is gearing up the East Montpelier Transfer Station to help do the job.

Solid Waste Program Manager Josh Kelley says the Capitol City is the only city to have asked for the state’s help clearing debris.

Kelley says solid waste haulers are serving the need and material is moving efficiently.

“When floods hit your home, it often impacts the basement, and things people have in the basement are paint, chemicals, cleaning products. A lot of these things are dangerous and need to be separated from the waste stream, and it’s imperative they’re separated for worker safety,” said Kelley.

Kelley says only four transfer stations in the Green Mountain State are seeing “extremely high levels of waste.”

“Solid waste haulers are working exceptionally hard, many of them are at 80 hours in their work weeks, and they’re committed to this process,” said Kelley.

Kelley says the state is working on controlling the environmental impact of all the debris.