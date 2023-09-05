Many folks are still suffering financially after our historic summer floods but relief continues to pour in. New ideas about how to provide money to those in need keep popping up including this benefit concert set to be held this Thursday at The Flynn in downtown Burlington, Vermont.

‘Hug Your Farmer: Hard Rain’ is 7:30 p.m. is Thursday at the Flynn Center for Performing Arts. Tickets are on sale at The Flynn’s website and you’ll want to buy them quickly.

Mike Gordon of Phish, Corey Wilhelm from Bombino, Matt LaRocca of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra and many more artists will participate, paying tribute to and celebrating songs from Bob Dylan’s extensive catalog. It’s sure to be a night of fun, funk and fundraising dedicated to farmers in need across Vermont.

The best part about this fundraising event? 100% of the proceeds will directly go to the Vermont Community Foundation’s flood relief fund. The Vermont Community Foundation, through their VT Flood Response & Recovery Fund, has already directed over $2 million to Vermonters who have been impacted by this summer’s flooding.