Barre, VT – The flooding in Vermont has made an already difficult situation even worse for the state’s unhoused population. The devastation has caused that population to increase, meaning an ever-growing crisis is expanding.

Karen Leclair says the Barre home where she spent the past six years was damaged by flooding and is now condemned. She is staying at the Red Cross shelter at the Barre Auditorium and says she is unable to go to her job and hasn’t been able to find another apartment. “It has been a really rough road that last bunch of years, Leclair says. “All i really need is just someone…housing is what we need in this state very badly. People are suffering and something needs to change.”

During the recent veto session, the Vermont legislature provided a larger runway for some people to find housing by extending the state-run motel voucher program. Housing advocate and last year’s Democratic nominee for Governor Brenda Siegel says many of those vouchers haven’t been given out yet and says many who were already displaced were still on the streets during the flood. Siegel says, “because the governor did not sign the bill until the day before the 30th, there was not time for the economic services workers to learn the new rules so people were given bad information.”

Governor Phil Scott was asked about resources for those without a place to live, he cited the current emergency shelters. He says, “the shelters are open to anyone, whether they had a home or they were unhoused in any way.”