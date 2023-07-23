Vermont’s small town of Cabot saw both of its sports fields washed away in early-July’s flooding. Now, the near future of school and recreational sports programs is jeopardized.

But to help, Amelia and Jaelynn Gadue, players for Twinfield-Cabot Youth Sports, created a lemonade stand.

When life gives you lemons, make a lemonade stand!

“Our goal is to earn enough money to help with the soccer fields and new soccer balls,” Jaelynn Gadue says.

Sports equipment was swept away, mud and debris covered the fields, and goal posts were completely ruined. With over 80 players signed up for the program’s fall sports, getting the players back on the field is the number one priority.

“The kids came, and they’ve been wanting to do a lemonade stand, and threw out the idea of possibly donating money and as soon as I said that they said, ‘let’s do it, we’re playing soccer this year,'” recounts Brittany Olson, a volunteer coach, and the girls’ mother.

Olson says programs like this are crucial for youth as it teaches them teamwork and how to stay active. The program is open to kids in Marshfield, Plainfield, and Cabot, kindergarten through 6th grade.

Amelia Gadue, also a player, says the program has improved her soccer and basketball skills tremendously.

“All our stuff got washed out in the flood and we really need people to donate,” Amelia says.

Olivia Berry, another player on the team, emphasizes the program’s need for community support.

“It feels good that people are helping us, and that people actually care,” Berry says.

The players plan on using donations to replace lost equipment and help fix the grass fields. With a goal of $20,000, almost $3,500 has been raised so far, with an additional $542 raised at Sunday’s lemonade stand.

“Our goal is just trying to get the word out and just trying to get our small communities help. We’ve been hit so hard, everyone has, that some of these kids have lost everything so losing the fall program would be devastating,” says Olson.

Donations will continue to be accepted through the program’s Go Fund Me.