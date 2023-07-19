Montpelier, VT – New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that New York State will assist in Vermont’s recovery efforts by deploying engineers to inspect dams affected by flooding across the state.

Officials say nine engineers from New York are being deployed to Montpelier to help perform dam safety evaluations throughout Vermont.

“Embracing the responsibility of being a good neighbor is what defines New Yorkers,” said Governor Hochul.

New York officials say the inspections will prioritize over 400 dams that all have the potential to harm communities if they failed.

“The New York Power Authority is proud to assist the State of Vermont in its time of need. The NYPA engineers deployed throughout Vermont will lend their expertise to assist in Vermont’s dam safety inspections, reducing the risk of dam failures and additional flooding, and safeguarding Vermont communities and wildlife,” said New York Power Authority Acting President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll.

Engineers from the New York Power Authority are making inspections until Saturday, and members of the Department of Enviornmental Conservation’s dam safety team will remain in Vermont for the next two weeks.