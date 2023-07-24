Singer-songwriter Noah Kahan is headlining the renowned Red Rocks venue on Wednesday, and he’s using this occasion for an even greater purpose.

In an announcement on his Twitter account, @NoahKahan, the musician revealed he will be livestreaming his Red Rocks show Wednesday in an effort to raise funds for Vermont flood relief.

Selling out red rocks is something I always dreamed of. Since I was a kid I wanted to headline this venue, and I didn’t think it would come so soon. This dream would not have been possible without the great state of Vermont. pic.twitter.com/VaSEtQZZcG — Noah Kahan (@NoahKahan) July 24, 2023

For Kahan, his journey to success is closely intertwined with his beloved home state of Vermont.

In a tweet, he expressed his gratitude to Vermont for inspiring his music, stating, “From the scenery that inspired the record to the people in Strafford and beyond that have rooted me on, this state and this achievement are intertwined.”

Recent flooding has brought devastation to Vermont, and Kahan highlighted the severity of the situation, stating, “People have lost their homes, their farms, the very essence of their livelihoods.”

Determined to give back to the community that has supported him throughout his journey, Kahan has taken this opportunity to contribute to the relief efforts.

During his Red Rocks show livestream, he will be offering an exclusive “I Love Vermont” t-shirt bundle, with all proceeds going towards the VT Flood Response & Recovery Fund via The Busyhead Project and the Vermont Community Foundation.

Fans and supporters alike can join the cause and help the Vermont flood relief efforts by purchasing a ticket for the livestream or by making a donation on https://noahkahanredrocks.com.