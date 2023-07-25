Saratoga Springs, NY – Phish announced on Twitter Tuesday they will play at two special concerts at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in late August.

Phish will play two special shows at the Broadview Stage at SPAC in Saratoga Springs, New York on August 25 + 26, 2023. The concerts will benefit Vermont and Upstate New York flood recovery efforts. pic.twitter.com/wQAK8FOfJO — Phish (@phish) July 25, 2023

These shows on August 25th and 26th are a treat for music enthusiasts and a significant effort to aid flood recovery initiatives in Vermont and Upstate New York.

The devastating floods that struck the region last year left communities grappling with extensive damages and losses.

Many homes, businesses, and vital infrastructures were severely affected, leaving residents in dire need of support.

Understanding the urgent requirement for relief and recovery, Phish decided to step up and leverage their musical prowess to make a positive impact.

All proceeds from the ticket sales, merchandise, and other associated contributions will go directly to the WaterWheel Foundation’s 2023 Flood Recovery Fund.

Tickets for the Phish benefit concerts at SPAC will go on sale this Saturday.

For ticket information and updates on the benefit concerts, visit Phish’s official website and SPAC’s event page.