Waterbury, VT – Revitalizing Waterbury established the 2023 Waterbury Relief Fund on Monday to support homeowners and businesses impacted by flooding earlier in July.

The non-profit organization made the announcement on Monday that the fund will support Waterbury businesses financially on expenses that would otherwise not be covered through federal and state programs.

Northfield Savings Bank made an initial donation of $5,000. “Northfield Savings Bank is pleased to contribute to the 2023 Waterbury Relief Fund to help support Waterbury’s recovery from this terrible ordeal,” said Rosemarie White, Senior VP of Commercial Banking in a statement.

Revitalizing Waterbury’s mission is to promote, preserve, and enhance the economic and historic vitality of Waterbury for both businesses and visitors.

“We quickly realized that, similar to Tropical Store Irene, homeowners and businesses in Waterbury would need additional support and resources,” said Executive Director Karen Nevin in a statement.

Members of Revitalizing Waterbury say individuals who are interested in being involved can contact the organization at 802-793-6029.

More information about making donations to the fund can be found on Revitalizing Waterbury’s website.