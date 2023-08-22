The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is reminding Vermonters that there are three weeks left to apply for low-interest disaster loans for people whose property was damaged or destroyed by the July flooding.

SBA Public Affairs Specialist Jim Accurso spoke with Fox44 Morning Brew’s Bo-Yee Poon Tuesday morning about the deadlines and how to apply for loans.

The physical filing deadline for businesses of all sizes – as well as homeowners, renters and private nonprofits in Vermont’s declared counties – is Sept. 12.

The disaster declaration covers Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland,

Washington, Windham, and Windsor counties in Vermont. Flood victims in those counties are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA.

Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury: Addison, Bennington, Essex, Franklin, and Grand Isle in Vermont; Franklin in Massachusetts; Cheshire, Grafton, and Sullivan in New Hampshire; and Clinton, Essex, and Washington in New York.

The deadline to apply for EIDL assistance is April 15, 2024.

Applicants can visit one of nine Disaster Recovery Centers operated by FEMA. The Centers are located at the: Barre Auditorium, Barton Memorial Building, Cabot Town Hall, Jamaica Fire Department, Northern Vermont University’s McClelland Hall in Johnson, Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier, ASA Bloomer Building in Rutland, Springfield Health Center and the Waterbury Armory.

The DRC’s are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed on Sunday.

You can also apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/