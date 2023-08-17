With a $250,000 from Subaru of New England, Vermont will launch two new initiatives to support cleanup efforts following this summer’s severe flooding.

One initiative will help clean up debris and assist residents of mobile home parks destroyed by flood waters. More than a dozen were hit hard by floods, including two in Berlin, one in Ludlow and one in Johnson.

Subaru’s philanthropic effort will go towards helping those affected and clean up in time for tourism season. “Subaru is dedicated to Vermont,” said Ernie Boch Jr, the CEO of Subaru New England.

Gov. Phil Scott said $100,000 of the carmaker’s donation will go toward a special fall Green Up Day, scheduled for August 26. “We’re going to call it flood recovery clean up day,” Scott said.

Kate Alberghini, Executive Director, of Green Up Vermont, said the organization will be reaching out to cities and towns around the state to find out who needs help cleaning up public spaces.

“Attract volunteers and build teams around these locations throughout Vermont, so people can go to a location near them, know what’s expected, be boots on the ground, and get these areas cleaned up for Fall visitors,” she said.

According to state data, 5,700 tons of debris has already been removed from damaged areas.

Another large portion of Subaru’s donation will go toward the safe deconstruction and removal of condemned mobile homes, at no cost to residents. A total of 52 mobile homes in 14 parks were damaged or destroyed.

“No Vermonter whose mobile home was destroyed should have to pay for the deconstruction and removal of it, which would add insult to injury,” Scott said. “With any funds left over, we’ll issue grants for those in further need.”

Boch, a graduate of the Berkeley School of Music, said the donation will also support opportunities for local artists.

“What I would like to do right now is another $100,000 dollars to the music programs and the art programs in the state of Vermont,” he said.

The remaining $50,000 of Subaru’s donation will go to the Vermont Strong license plate fund. A website for the fund is expected to launch by the end of next week.