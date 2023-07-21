Berlin, VT – President Joe Biden’s federal Individual Assistance Disaster Declaration signed last week has expanded its reach to include two additional counties in Vermont.

Residents of Orange and Caledonia counties are now eligible to apply for federal assistance to help recover from the devastating storm and floods that struck the state earlier this month.

This decision is an addition to the approved assistance for Chittenden, Lamoille, Rutland, Washington, Windham, and Windsor counties.

Governor Phil Scott expressed his appreciation for the added assistance, emphasizing that the effort to support affected communities must persist.

“This is good news, but we cannot let up,” Governor Scott said in a statement.

Governor Scott encouraged all Vermonters to report their damages to Vermont 211, irrespective of the scale.

By reporting damages, even minor ones, individuals can play a crucial role in helping their counties secure the necessary designations, which in turn opens up federal assistance to those in need.

To ensure prompt and efficient reporting of personal losses, individuals are advised to use the online reporting tool available at www.vermont211.org or dial 211 and apply for assistance as soon as possible.

The Individual Assistance program aims to aid homeowners and renters who have been impacted by the disaster.

Eligible individuals can seek reimbursement for necessary expenses such as rental assistance, home replacement and serious needs that cannot be covered through insurance or other forms of assistance.