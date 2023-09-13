Federal data shows that, two months after floods ravaged Vermont, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration have doled out a combined $54.7 million in relief funds to businesses and individuals in the state.

FEMA’s assistance programs for individuals and households account for $17.7 million of the Vermont aid, while $18.6 million in SBA loans have been granted to business owners.

A lot of that money has gone to Montpelier, where it has helped several businesses reopen. Claire Benedict, co-owner of Bear Pond Books, which reopened September 1, said the federl and state funds helped them recover more quickly than she anticipated.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” she said. “I’ve never had to do anything like this before. It felt like a really long time while it was happening, but I think we did really kind of power through pretty quickly.”

Four disaster recovery centers in Vermont — in Barre, Waterbury, Barton and Wardsboro – will continue to help victims of the flood submit applications for federal assistance until October 12.

While the recovery funds have helped a number of businesses reopen, many are still in need, Benedict said.

“Montpelier still has a long way to go, even with a bunch of stores opening and stuff,” she said. “There’s a lot of, you know, clean up, and there’s a lot of empty storefronts right now, and I know they’ll be back soon.”