Montpelier, VT – The Vermont Department of Financial Regulation is urging Vermonters to be aware of potential financial scams following the flood recovery efforts.

Devastating storms can result in flooding waters, damage to property and belongings, and risk for fraudulent contractors offering repairs or requesting upfront payments.

Kevin Gaffney, commissioner of the department of finance and regulation, warns consumers to be on the lookout for insurance-related scams following the floods now more than ever.

“You have to be very cautious about receiving an unsolicited outreach. Whether that is a charity or whether that is someone representing themselves as an insurance company or an investment idea that helps support victims of the flood,” Gaffney said.

Gaffney notes that the elderly, underserved populations, and young adults are most at risk for being scammed.

Some ways to increase insurance literacy include validating who you are talking to, never giving out personal information, and asking for ID if someone represents themselves as being a part of any emergency management institute.

“You need to stop and verify. For example, if someone does represent themselves from your insurance company and you weren’t aware that you were gonna be receiving a call you can just hang up and call your insurance company back and validate whether this is real or not,” said Gaffney.

The department’s website provides additional educational materials and resources for Vermonters.

“Our website has resources to verify whether that is a licensed individual or if it’s a registered investment entity. All of those resources are on our website for consumers to validate in addition to the familiar relationships they have with their insurance, investment, or banking professions,” said Gaffney.

Gaffney encourages individuals who experienced damage to register for insurance through the department’s 211 online portal and or have people contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program.