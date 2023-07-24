Chester, VT – A Vermont clothing store owner is hoping to help fellow business owners impacted by flooding. She’s selling “Vermont Strong” t-shirts with all the money going to directly to support impacted businesses.

Sharon Baker owns Sharon’s on the Common, a clothing store in Chester, Vermont. She opened her store shortly before Tropical Storm Irene hit Vermont. It impacted her and many other businesses.

This time, she wants to help out. Sharon designed the Vermont Strong 2.0 logo, which you can now buy on t-shirts, hats and magnets. She selling shirts at her store with 100 percent of proceeds going to flood victims. She says, “I know what it’s like to have nothing … Having people helping me help others is amazing. The orders are coming in from all over the country. Montana, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina…”

Baker says she has sold over 100 shirts since Saturday, with the goal of reaching 1,000 sales. She is also selling magnets, go to her website to order one online.