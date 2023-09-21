Vermont officials announced Wednesday that they are changing the parameters for $20 million in funding available for flood-damaged small businesses.

The changes could increase the amount of individual grants under the state’s Business Emergency Gap Assistance program to more quickly address the $120 million in estimated damages across the state.

Joan Goldstein, commissioner of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, said the grant awards will be raised to 30 percent of net damages. The state is also removing the $20,000 cap on grants.

“For entities over 1 million dollars, we are removing the employee number and keeping the cap at the lesser of $500,000 and 20 percent of uncovered damages.”

The program has already helped over 150 businesses with $6 million in grants, including Onion River Sports in Montpelier.

“The initial allotment started our path to recovery,” said owner Jen Roberts. “Lifting the cap is going to help Onion River and many other businesses recover sooner than we could have.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the deadline for individual Vermonters to apply for assistance until October 12.

Doug Farnham, Vermont’s Chief Recovery Officer, said individuals who have already received funding can apply for more if they have evidence their original award was too little.

“There is no harm in appealing,” he said. “It won’t affect your original award, particularly if you have evidence that the cost exceeded what FEMA originally estimated.”

Officials will also be surveying more than 1,000 Vermont households to determine who still needs the help and connect them with contractors who can do the work.

“We want to fill these gaps when we can, but first we need to know who and where they are,” Gov. Phil Scott said.