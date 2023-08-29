More than 70 percent of Vermonters approve of how Gov. Phil Scott has handled the state’s response to July’s catastrophic floods, according to a poll conducted by the University of

New Hampshire Survey Center.

The Green Mountain State Poll found that more Democrats give the governor high marks — 76% of Democrats compared to 70% of Republicans. Just 15% disapprove of Scott’s handling of the response.

The poll also found that more than one-third of Vermonters were “personally affected” by the flooding, including including 70% who live in Central Vermont, which saw some of the heaviest damage.

Of the 37% of Vermonters who say they were directly affected, 22% said they were unable to get to their home or workplace because of high water; 14% said they lost power or other utility; and 13% said their home or workplace was damaged.

In response to a related question about climate change, 67% of respondents said they believe climate change is happening now and is caused mainly by human activity. That includes 97% of Democrats and 56% of Independents.

Among Republicans, while a majority agree climate change is happening now, most — more than 40% — think it is caused mainly by natural forces.

The poll surveyed 471 Green Mountain State Panel members between August 17 and August 21. The margin of error for the survey is +/- 4.5 percent