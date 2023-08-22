Coventry, VT – Vermont cities and towns are starting to see their streets clear of flood debris and the majority of it has ended at the state’s lone landfill in Coventry. State officials say the increase in material from the flooding will not have a significant impact on the long-term lifespan of the landfill.

The collection of flood debris has been undertaken through a combined effort by local haulers and state-contracted private debris management company. Among the waste collected has been ruined goods to construction waste. Jeff Bourdeau with the Vermont Solid Waste Management Program says, “we think this storm is going to generate between 12 and 15 thousand tons.”

He says a typical year totals about 550,000 tons of debris for the landfill. Bourdeau adds, “It’s not a significant change for what the landfill is accepting, but it is coming rapidly in the later parts of July and early parts of August.”

Casella Waste Systems owns and operates the landfill. It says the increase in debris capacity has not been an issue. But sorting all the debris presents a challenge. Director of Communications Jeff Weld says, “There is an influx in things like household hazardous waste, and gets pulled out. That stuff can’t just be dumped in with regular trash just because we’re in an emergency situation.”

Both Weld and Bourdeau say there will likely be a delay with some of the waste as impacted homes still need to be renovated. But space is not an issue saying the landfill will be able to use the 50 tons of space that goes unused each year.

The landfill recently expanded adding about two more decades to its lifespan.