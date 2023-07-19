More than $700,000 has been distributed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to Vermont flood victims as recovery efforts enter a second week.

More than 300 FEMA personnel are deployed across Vermont and the agency has visited 1,980 homes thus far, said FEMA Coordinating Officer William Roy.

Roy says that as of Tuesday, 1,644 people Vermonters have applied for disaster relief.

The Small Business Administration has opened Business Recovery Centers in Berlin and Ludlow. Business owners and residents can get help filling out loan applications and get status updates.

Vermont Commissioner of Public Safety Jennifer Morrison said the state is starting to demobilize state emergency rescue crews. But she says there is still a need for volunteers to help with the state’s recovery efforts.

Morrison also warns that safety is a priority around the state’s waterways. “Our waterways have significant debris in them, and large currents,” she said. “It is not business as usual yet for recreation.”

Governor Phil Scott is extending the deadline for filing and payment of sales, rooms and meals and payroll tax to November 15. He’s also giving people more time to renew their driver licenses and license plates. He’s asked the Commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles to extend renewals for 60 days beyond their effective expiration date.