Many are saying the climate crisis is the reason why Vermont’s flooding was so severe, and one state leader is coming forward by calling on Governor Phil Scott’s Administration to do more to fight climate change.

Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas called on Governor Scott Tuesday morning to direct state agencies to recognize the climate emergency and respond with the same focus the state is seeing right now with flood recovery.

Time is running out and the Secretary of State said the rebuilding phase is the best time to address the climate emergency.

“This is all an opportunity to take that emergency response mode and use it to recognize what got us here, right? A changing climate got us here,” said Copeland Hanzas.

Copeland Hanzas commends Governor Scott on his leadership through this disaster but notes he’s vetoed legislation in the past to mitigate the core issue of carbon emissions and climate change.

“Our Governor is for the third or fourth quarter running, the most popular governor in the United States, and I think we understand why that is. Vermonters see him leading in a crisis, but I’ve also seen him pivot when he’s faced with new facts,” said Copeland Hanzas.

Copeland Hanzas notes the ‘near miss’ of a school shooting in Fair Haven in 2018, saying the incident prompted Scott to enact historic gun reform for the state.

“This is the moment where I hope Governor Scott will take that pivot, will follow the science as he did during the pandemic, and will propose things that are practical, no-nonsense ways that Vermonters can reduce their emissions,” said Copeland Hanzas.

The Governor is focused on mitigating severe flooding in the future through all the recovery and rebuilding.

“We talk about reducing our carbon emission and so forth, and that’s good work and something we are focused on. But that has to be combined with an equal effort on mitigation,” said Gov. Scott.

Gov. Scott said some of the efforts focused on building back bridges and culverts after Tropical Storm Irene paid off when looking at the impact of this flood.

“At the same time that we’re doing that work and transitioning to electric vehicles, and heat pumps, and so forth, it takes time and money and resources, and a workforce that can actually do the work,” said Gov. Scott.

Scott said the state can’t just focus on reducing emissions, but needs to focus on mitigation, now more than ever.

“I believe climate change is real. I think we need to transition away from carbon emissions, but we also have to have a balance here, we need to make sure we’re resilient and we mitigate that damage,” said Scott.

Copeland Hanzas believes this resilience can go a step further.

“How many hundreds of heating systems were destroyed in the floods last week? Those will all need to be replaced,” said Copeland Hanzas.

The secretary says one example of immediate action is helping Vermonters who lost their heating systems from the flood install renewable heat.

Both leaders recognize recovery and mitigation will not be an easy path forward and have shared goals of climate resiliency.