Vermont unemployment on slight uptick for November

MONTPELIER – Vermont’s unemployment rate took a slight uptick in November according to new data from the Department of Labor.

2.3 percent of Vermonters are currently unemployed, up a tenth of a percent from October. The Green Mountain State still boasts the lowest unemployment rate in the nation.

The two extremes in the data set were Derby, which has a 3.6 percent unemployment rate, and White River Junction at 1.7 percent unemployed.

Vermont Labor Dept. Chief of Economic and Labor Market Information Matthew Barewicz offered his thoughts on what 2020 could bring.

“I know a lot of national economists that track international relations are really watching how trade goes,” Barewicz said. “The price of energy, any foreign entanglements, those type of things can have a ripple effect on the economy.”

Barewicz pointed out that since the 2009 recession, there’s been nearly 10 years of economic growth, so there’s hope it can continue into the next decade.